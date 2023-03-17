FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FORM. Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,314. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $44.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.24.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in FormFactor by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FormFactor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

