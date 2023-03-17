Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of FSM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,619,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,451. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,300 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 914,789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,143,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 729,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 421,653 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

