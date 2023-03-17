Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%.
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
