Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Forward Industries stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

