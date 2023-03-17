Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.67.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 147,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

