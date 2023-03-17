Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Freshworks from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $13.65. 762,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,173. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

In other news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $2,314,408.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,432,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,485,521.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 162,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $2,314,408.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,427,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,878,194 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,846,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

