FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) versus Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) Critical Survey

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and Expion360’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$98.79 million ($0.86) -8.47 Expion360 $4.52 million 9.31 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

Expion360 has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -22.57% -18.68% Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FREYR Battery and Expion360, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 1 7 0 2.88 Expion360 0 0 1 0 3.00

FREYR Battery currently has a consensus price target of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 141.76%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Expion360.

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Expion360 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

