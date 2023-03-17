Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRON. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,191,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after buying an additional 919,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,143,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 499,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 285,435 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FRON stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 54,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,018. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Frontier Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

About Frontier Acquisition

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

