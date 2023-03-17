Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.31

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.31 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,243,479 shares trading hands.

Fulcrum Utility Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.29. The company has a market cap of £5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.

