Fundamentun LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.67. 2,210,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,462. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

