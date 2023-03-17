G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.20. 594,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,459. The company has a market cap of $721.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 445,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 95,865 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 374,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

