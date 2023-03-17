Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galapagos from an underperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.17.

Galapagos Trading Down 1.4 %

GLPG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 197,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,656. Galapagos has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

About Galapagos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in Galapagos by 46.4% during the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Galapagos by 566.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

