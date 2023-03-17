Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) CEO Buys $168,000.00 in Stock

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) CEO Mel Sorensen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,833.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GRTX opened at $2.19 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of Galera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

