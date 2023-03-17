GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €45.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on G1A. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

G1A opened at €42.22 ($45.40) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.30 and a 200-day moving average of €37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €44.52 ($47.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

