General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.34. The stock had a trading volume of 389,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,127. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

