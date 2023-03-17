General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $96.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,065.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.2% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.