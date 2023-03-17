General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,359 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,312,000 after acquiring an additional 567,715 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,708,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 1.5 %

General Mills stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.94.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.