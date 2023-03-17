General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,359 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Down 1.5 %

General Mills stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.94.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

