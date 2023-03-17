German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $33.33. 71,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,417. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.97%.
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.
