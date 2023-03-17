German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $33.33. 71,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,417. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.70.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

About German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 28.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 209.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

