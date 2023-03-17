Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GBCI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.33. 737,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

