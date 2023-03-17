Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Holdings Cut by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,038 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 415,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 41,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,073. The company has a market cap of $200.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.