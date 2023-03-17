GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after buying an additional 1,705,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GFS stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.05.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

