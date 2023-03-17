Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Gogo Stock Performance
Gogo stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. 299,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.32. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Gogo
About Gogo
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogo (GOGO)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.