Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Gogo Stock Performance

Gogo stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. 299,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.32. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

About Gogo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 233.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

