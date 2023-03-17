Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.86.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,521.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $992,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,413.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $496,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $992,698.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,413.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,388. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

