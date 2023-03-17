Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 268,735 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 43,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Gowest Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$38.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

