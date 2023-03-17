Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.92.

Shares of GRAB opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.80. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grab in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

