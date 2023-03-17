Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $192.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

