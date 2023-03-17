Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day moving average is $175.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

