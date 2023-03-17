Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $62.20. 431,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,129. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.