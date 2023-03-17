Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after purchasing an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $630.55. 1,251,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.04. The company has a market cap of $262.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.