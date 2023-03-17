Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,018,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

