Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 268,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.57. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Green Brick Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.