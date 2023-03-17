Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBKGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 268,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.57. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

