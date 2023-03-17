Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 268,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.57. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)
