Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.76

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.76 and traded as low as $12.26. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 55,185 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The stock has a market cap of $292.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.96% and a return on equity of 2,253.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the period. EVR Research LP increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.