Greenhaven Associates Inc. Acquires 1,099,100 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for 3.7% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 1.71% of International Paper worth $210,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.62. 1,198,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.