Greenhaven Associates Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,767.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,319,126. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.53.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

