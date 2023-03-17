Greenhaven Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,180,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,113 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 13.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $748,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.54. 1,925,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

