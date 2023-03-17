Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $71.94 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,808,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. CRH makes up approximately 1.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 0.24% of CRH worth $71,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 86.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 56.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CRH by 14.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $928,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.69. 159,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

