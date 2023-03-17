Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Shares of Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($17.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($17.43). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($17.00), with a volume of 4,429 shares.

Gresham House Strategic Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,395 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,395. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.35 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92.

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.