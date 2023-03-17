Gries Financial LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.25. 256,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,432. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.18.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.