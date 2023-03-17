Gries Financial LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.85. 1,436,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

