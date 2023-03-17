H Allan Dow Sells 14,024 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) President H Allan Dow sold 14,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, H Allan Dow sold 4,145 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $53,511.95.

On Thursday, March 9th, H Allan Dow sold 4 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, H Allan Dow sold 557 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $7,742.30.

American Software stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $433.40 million, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 137.50%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American Software by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

