Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $59.46.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,693.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,014,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

