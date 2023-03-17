Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAFC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 4.2 %

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of HAFC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 116,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,947. The stock has a market cap of $605.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

