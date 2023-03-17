HC Wainwright Boosts ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $53.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

ANIP stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 358,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

