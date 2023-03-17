HC Wainwright Boosts ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target to $53.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %
ANIP stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
