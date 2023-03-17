Head-To-Head Survey: Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) & MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enlivex Therapeutics and MediciNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enlivex Therapeutics
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|MediciNova
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Enlivex Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.35%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than MediciNova.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enlivex Therapeutics
|N/A
|-38.86%
|-34.31%
|MediciNova
|N/A
|-18.73%
|-17.69%
Volatility and Risk
Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and MediciNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enlivex Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-$14.47 million
|($1.56)
|-2.28
|MediciNova
|$4.04 million
|23.67
|-$14.06 million
|N/A
|N/A
MediciNova has higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics.
Summary
MediciNova beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers. The company was founded by Yuichi Iwaki on September 26, 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.
