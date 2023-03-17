Head-To-Head Survey: Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) & General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 6.34% 16.08% 4.32% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $156.74 billion 0.31 $9.93 billion $6.13 5.65 Stellantis $189.25 billion 0.28 $17.70 billion N/A N/A

This table compares General Motors and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than General Motors.

Risk & Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for General Motors and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 6 10 1 2.61 Stellantis 0 4 6 0 2.60

General Motors currently has a consensus price target of $50.06, suggesting a potential upside of 44.65%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Given General Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Stellantis.

Summary

General Motors beats Stellantis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908, and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

