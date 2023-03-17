Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.50.
HTGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.93.
Hercules Capital Price Performance
NYSE:HTGC opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.43. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $19.09.
Hercules Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 205.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
About Hercules Capital
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.