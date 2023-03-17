Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.83. 85,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,788. The company has a market capitalization of $848.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

