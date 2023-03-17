Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.80.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 293,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,747. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

