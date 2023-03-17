HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 15.8 %

HLS Therapeutics stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 1,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.