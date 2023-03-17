HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of HLS Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.
HLS Therapeutics Trading Down 15.8 %
HLS Therapeutics stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 1,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.
About HLS Therapeutics
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.