Hoese & Co LLP Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. 571,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $54.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.46.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

